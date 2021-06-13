Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Expands By 104.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of FTRI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. 11,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 213.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,392,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

