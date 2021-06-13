Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Decreases By 57.3%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the May 13th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FIXD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $53.70. 340,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,787. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

