Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Increases By 172.1%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, a growth of 172.1% from the May 13th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Fluor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93. Fluor has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

