Short Interest in Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Declines By 57.8%

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the May 13th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRNWF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

FRNWF stock remained flat at $$30.05 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55. Future has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $30.05.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

