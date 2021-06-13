Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Expands By 2,400.0%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLXZ opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.53. Galaxy Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

