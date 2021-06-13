Short Interest in Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Declines By 51.2%

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the May 13th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,016,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GMNI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 237,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,927. Gemini Group Global has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Gemini Group Global Company Profile

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013.

