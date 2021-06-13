Short Interest in Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Declines By 51.2%

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the May 13th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,016,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GMNI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 237,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,927. Gemini Group Global has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Gemini Group Global Company Profile
See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Group Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Group Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.