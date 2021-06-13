Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Decreases By 49.2%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

QYLG opened at $30.85 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.45.

