Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Expands By 162.6%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 162.6% from the May 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EDOC opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000.

