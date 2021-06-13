Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Rises By 108.3%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the May 13th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GungHo Online Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUNGF remained flat at $$17.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91. GungHo Online Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

