Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Declines By 49.5%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of HNNMY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNNMY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.