Short Interest in Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Increases By 100.0%

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSBI remained flat at $$24.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $175.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

