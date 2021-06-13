Short Interest in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Rises By 112.8%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the May 13th total of 5,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,376. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMX. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.