Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Expands By 100.1%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a growth of 100.1% from the May 13th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS HNHPF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.40.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
