Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Expands By 100.1%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a growth of 100.1% from the May 13th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS HNHPF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Europe, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.