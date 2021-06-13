Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Declines By 45.7%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the May 13th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 56,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,791. IG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGAC. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in IG Acquisition by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,205,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 987,678 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 718,800 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,190,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,065,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.