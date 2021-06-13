Short Interest in iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Expands By 109.7%

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILIAF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iliad in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. iliad has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ILIAF stock remained flat at $$162.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.37. iliad has a 52-week low of $162.20 and a 52-week high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

