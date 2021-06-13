Short Interest in IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Grows By 106.8%

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18. IMC International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

About IMC International Mining

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

