Short Interest in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Decreases By 50.0%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

INLX remained flat at $$3.36 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 0.59. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that Intellinetics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellinetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

