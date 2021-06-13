Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Rises By 111.1%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IPCIF stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

