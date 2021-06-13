Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Declines By 97.4%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSML opened at $25.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.