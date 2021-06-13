Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Drops By 59.4%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the May 13th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 343,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWY stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.06. 199,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,113. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

