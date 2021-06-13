Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Declines By 52.7%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the May 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IDTY remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Friday. 392,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,505. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26. Ipsidy has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.34.
About Ipsidy
Featured Story: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.