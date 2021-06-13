Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Declines By 48.2%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the May 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $99.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $100.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

