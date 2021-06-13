Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Decreases By 60.7%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the May 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,243. Izotropic has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88.
About Izotropic
