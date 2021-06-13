Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Decreases By 60.7%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the May 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,243. Izotropic has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

