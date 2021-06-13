Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Declines By 50.0%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBRLF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBRLF remained flat at $$36.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

