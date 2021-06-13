Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Grows By 100.0%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of KAIKY remained flat at $$14.80 during midday trading on Friday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
