Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Grows By 111.3%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 673,600 shares, an increase of 111.3% from the May 13th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,736.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBSTF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kobe Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kobe Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Kobe Steel alerts:

KBSTF stock remained flat at $$8.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56. Kobe Steel has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and Oceania. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot rolled, cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.