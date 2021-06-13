Short Interest in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) Grows By 160.0%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ LIVK remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. LIV Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVK. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition by 1,518.7% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518,507 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 749,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 351,629 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,985,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.