Short Interest in Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Declines By 57.5%

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the May 13th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GTSIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 381,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,254. Lobe Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.
Lobe Sciences Company Profile
Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Lobe Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobe Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.