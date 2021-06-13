Short Interest in Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Declines By 57.5%

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the May 13th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTSIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 381,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,254. Lobe Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Lobe Sciences alerts:

Lobe Sciences Company Profile

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lobe Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobe Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.