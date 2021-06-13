Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Drops By 56.4%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the May 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $117.80. 4,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.13. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $78.11 and a one year high of $126.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $2.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.96.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

