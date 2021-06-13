Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Grows By 185.7%

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

