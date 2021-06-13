Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Expands By 166.7%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS MFON traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.62. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Mobivity has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.