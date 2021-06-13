Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Declines By 55.8%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the May 13th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Data during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Data by 478.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

NASDAQ MKD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 951,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87. Molecular Data has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.