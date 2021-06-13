Short Interest in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Grows By 107.5%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 907,300 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the May 13th total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Moxian during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Moxian during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Moxian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Moxian stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 351,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,999. Moxian has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

