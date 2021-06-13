Short Interest in Myriad Interactive Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRY) Rises By 128.6%

Myriad Interactive Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the May 13th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of MYRY remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,247,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,039. Myriad Interactive Media has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Myriad Interactive Media Company Profile

Myriad Interactive Media, Inc provides end-to-end e-business solutions to businesses interested in doing e-tailing. The company offers Mingle Suite, a social media software application that combines social media networks, such as Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and YouTube into one place; and MyMobiPoints.com, a mobile technology, which allow users to share uploaded social content to their social media networks.

