Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Decreases By 50.0%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 110,252 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the period.

NBO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. 1,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,713. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

