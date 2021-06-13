Short Interest in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Increases By 178.0%

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWA opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39. Newater Technology has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 226.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Newater Technology worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

