Short Interest in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Expands By 177.8%

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the May 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:NHF opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $81,423.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,796.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

