Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Increases By 131.5%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the May 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 16,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,383. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
