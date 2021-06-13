Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Grows By 173.0%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 173.0% from the May 13th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NMEHF stock remained flat at $$24.02 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42. Nomura Real Estate has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $24.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

