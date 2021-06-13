Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Increases By 120.9%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NMMC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,690. North Mountain Merger has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of North Mountain Merger by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 125,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in North Mountain Merger by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 818,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

