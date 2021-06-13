Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Increases By 159.1%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.81. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $17.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
