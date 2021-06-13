Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Declines By 55.6%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JHB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.41. 116,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

