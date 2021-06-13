Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Expands By 174.2%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE NIQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,817. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

