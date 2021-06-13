Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Grows By 2,250.0%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $10.92 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.