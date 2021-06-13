Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Decreases By 57.5%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the May 13th total of 492,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 641,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,668. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 152.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 117,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth $183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OpGen by 58.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth $100,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

