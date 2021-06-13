Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Rises By 175.0%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS OGFGY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28. Origin Energy has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $4.26.
About Origin Energy
