Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Rises By 175.0%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS OGFGY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28. Origin Energy has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

