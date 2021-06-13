Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Decreases By 49.6%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the May 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of PEGRY stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $34.42. 60,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

