Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Grows By 120.8%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned about 0.16% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,339. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 million, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.64.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 18.58%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

