Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Increases By 125.6%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 870,800 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the May 13th total of 386,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 175,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,741. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.4663 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

RBGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

