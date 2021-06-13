Short Interest in Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Drops By 49.6%

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the May 13th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RIGMF stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.07. 251,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,433. Ridgestone Mining has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.27.

Get Ridgestone Mining alerts:

About Ridgestone Mining

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ridgestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.